New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Siyaram's, a textile brand in men's fashion, on Thursday launched its anti-corona range of fabric, tested by WHO (World Health Organisation) approved labs, to fight against the spread of pandemic.

The new anti-corona fabric provides a protection from the virus and is developed in association with HeatlhGuard, a global leader in non-invasive healthcare for 25 years dedicated to research and development of safe and innovative biotech solutions, the company said in a statement.

The new fabric guarantees 99.94 per cent effectiveness against coronavirus and has non-leaching properties compared to other metal based chemistry products, making the treated layer of fabric to not dissolve in water, it added. PTI KRH

