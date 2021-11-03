New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The initial public offer of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.

The Rs 800-crore IPO received bids for 1,67,97,537 shares against 1,05,46,140 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.42 times subscription, while that for non institutional investors 2.32 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 1.38 times.

SJS Enterprises had on Friday raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors.

The issue had a price band of Rs 531-542 a share.

SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country.

It is a "design-to-delivery" aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.

Axis Capital Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.

