New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) State-owned power producer SJVN on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore via bonds or debentures.

"The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of Rs 2,000 crore, in one or more tranches," a BSE filing said.

The funds will actually be raised from time to time with the approval of a competent authority as per the powers delegated in this regard by the company's board, it added.

