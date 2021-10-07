New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Czech carmaker Skoda on Thursday said it has named its upcoming new sedan for the Indian market as 'Slavia'.

The second production model after the Kushaq from the INDIA 2.0 project spearheaded by Skodawill be known as the Slavia, the automaker said in a statement.

The new sedan will be presented later this year and would complement the Octavia and Superb sedans in India, it added.

The new premium mid-size sedan for the A0 segment has been named keeping in mind the early days of Skoda Auto.

Starting in 1896, one year after the founding of the company, Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement successfully marketed their first, jointly developed bicycles under the Slavia name.

The upcoming Skoda Slavia will once again set out to define a new era in the Indian market, the company stated.

"Skoda has a rich global legacy spanning more than 125 years. The Slavia name represents the beginning of a success story that has seen the automaker become one of the most renowned carmakers. Rich in tradition, the SLAVIA name will now once again mark the start of a new era for the Skoda brand, in the Indian market," Skoda India Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis noted.

The new mid-sized sedan would bring forth impeccable build quality, reliability, and driving experience, he added.

"We look forward to substantially growing our volumes in India and Slavia will play a key role in delivering this objective," Hollis said.

After the Kushaq introduction earlier this year, the Slavia is the Czech manufacturer's second new model developed specifically for the Indian market.

As part of the INDIA 2.0 project, Volkswagen Group has invested one billion euros in the development of four new vehicles (two Skoda and two Volkswagen models).

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kushaq has had a successful start, with over 10,000 bookings received since its launch in July.

Together, the Kushaq and the new Slavia are expected to boost the company's sales in India considerably, the automaker stated.

The country plays a key role in the Czech car maker's global growth plans, it added.

