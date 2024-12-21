Shimla, Dec 21 (PTI) The local meteorological office on Saturday forecast snow and rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on December 23 and 24 and at many places on December 27.

It issued an orange warning for severe cold wave at few places in Una, Hamirpur, Bilapsur and Mandi till December 24 while a yellow warning has been given for cold wave and ground frost at few places in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu till December 25.

Dense fog is likely over and around some parts of the reservoir area of Bhakra dam (Bilaspur) and Balh valley (Mandi) during early morning and late night, it added.

Weather remained dry in the past 24 hours in the state but severe cold wave persisted in Una, Mandi, Hamirpur, Chamba and Sundernagar, the weather department said.

Cold wave conditions were observed in Kangra and Bilaspur with moderate fog in Mandi and Bilaspur while ground frost was seen in Palampur, Bhuntar, Kangra, Shimla and Jubbarhatti, the department said.

Tabo in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night recording a low of minus 14 degree Celsius followed by minus 7.8 degree Celsius in Kukumseri, minus 6.8 degree Celsius in Samdho, minus 3 degree Celsius in Kalpa and minus 1 degree Celsius in Manali, it said.

According to the department Una was hottest during the day recording a high of 24.5 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the post-monsoon rain deficit from October 1 to December 21 stood at 97 per cent, as the state received 2.3 mm of rain against an average of 66.3 mm.

