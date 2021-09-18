New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Saturday announced the appointment of Yogesh Bansal as the company's chief financial officer.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the Board of Directors at the meeting held on Saturday appointed Yogesh Bansal as the Chief Financial Officer.

Bansal is a qualified Chartered Accountant, having over 18 years of experience in the areas of finance, accounting, internal audit, budget, process control-and improvement, internal finance controls, MIS, statutory compliances and business support.

He is associated with Sobha Ltd since last 10 years and currently handling the finance wing of NCR and Gujarat regions.

