New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) On the completion of 100 days of the 8th Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday highlighted the key initiatives undertaken during the period, including the installation of solar panels, the introduction of digitisation, and the formation of standing committees.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Assembly, Gupta said the legislature is gradually moving towards a paperless and tech-enabled working environment.

"When you visit the assembly during the Monsoon Session in July, you will witness a digitised and paperless working system in place," the speaker said.

He added that standing committees have been constituted within these 100 days and their rules will be implemented soon. The first session of the current assembly took place on February 24.

Describing the assembly building as a symbol of living heritage, Gupta said, "Delhi is home to many historical structures, but the assembly stands out as a living heritage and a tourist destination in itself."

"This year marks 100 years of the Delhi Assembly building, and we plan to celebrate the occasion as a grand festival," he added.

Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra praised Gupta's leadership in allowing space for the Opposition to express themselves while maintaining discipline.

"Vijender Gupta is one of the most creative individuals I have seen. In these 100 days, I observed that proceedings were conducted as per the rules and the Opposition was given due opportunity to present their view, something that was missing under the previous government," he said.

"The Delhi Assembly is a heritage institution, and it will set an example for future generations."

Malhotra also lauded the assembly's efforts towards larger environmental goals. "By installing solar panels, the Delhi Assembly is aligning itself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of zero carbon emissions," he said.

Commenting on the digital transformation, he said, "We are in the age of technology. Just like the Lok Sabha has adopted a hybrid and paperless system with tablets installed at each seat and an app for all official documents, the Delhi Assembly is also moving in that direction.

"The best part is that everyone here will gradually adapt to this paperless way of working," Malhotra added.

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister, Ravindra Indraj Singh, expressed pride in being part of the institution. "I never imagined that I would become a member of this house, just like my father. It is a moment of great honour for me," he said.

