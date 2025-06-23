Latest News | Sona Comstar Appoints Jeffrey Mark Overly as Chairman

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Monday announced the appointment of Jeffrey Mark Overly as its Chairman.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on June 23, 2025, appointed Overly, an independent director since February 12, 2021, as the Chairman of the company, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing.

His appointment comes after the death of the company's Chairman Sunjay Kapur last week.

The board also approved the designation of the late Sunjay Kapur as Chairman Emeritus, the filing said.

Overly has been on the board of the company for almost 5 years. He holds a bachelor's degree of science in industrial management from the University of Cincinnati and a Master's degree in business from Central Michigan University.

He has over 43 years of operating experience, including 25 years at General Motors Corporation and Delphi Corporation in numerous operations and engineering positions with global responsibilities, the company said.

