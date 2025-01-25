Bengaluru, Jan 25 (PTI) Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said on Saturday that areas like South-East Bengaluru, Whitefield, and the outer city limits, which are most dependent on groundwater, are likely to face the highest water stress this summer.

BWSBB's recent extensive scientific study to assess potential water shortages in the city has identified 80 wards in Bengaluru, including 110 villages, as highly dependent on groundwater and at high risk of water shortages, according to a release issued by the BWSSB.

"We urge residents, especially those in high-risk wards, to reduce their dependence on groundwater and switch to Cauvery water connections. The Cauvery Phase 5 Project has increased water availability, offering a sustainable solution for Bengaluru's growing needs," added Manohar.

The study was a "first of its kind in India" and was done in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Manohar said.

According to him, it aims to address water shortages in the IT hub this summer.

"This study is a major milestone in our efforts to ensure sustainable water management in Bengaluru. By leveraging scientific insights, we are better equipped to address challenges and implement effective solutions to meet the city's water needs," said Manohar.

The study has also projected groundwater level decline in various parts of Bengaluru, which relies heavily on borewells, extracting approximately 800 million litres of water daily.

In central Bengaluru, the groundwater-level decline is projected at 5m, while in CMC areas, it would range between 10m and 15m. In the 110 villages that come under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru, the decline is projected at 20m-25m.

The initiative, guided by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, included the formation of a special task force comprising IISc scientists and officials from the state and central groundwater development departments.

Over the past six months, the task force has meticulously analysed Bengaluru's water supply and groundwater data to prepare a sustainable action plan.

