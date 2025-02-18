Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan on Tuesday turned up at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly with shackles around his neck and hands before the start of Budget session to protest the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US in handcuffs.

Amid a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigrants, the US has so far deported more than 300 Indians in three military planes to Amritsar in Punjab. Many deportees have said they were in shackles during the journey.

In a post on X in Hindi, Pradhan, the MLA from Sardhana in Meerut, said, "India will not tolerate the insult of its citizens."

"Today, before the start of the Budget session, I demand justice for the citizens who were sent by America in an inhuman manner. Every citizen of the country is feeling insulted by this act of America and the double engine government is unable to do anything.

"Sometimes the engines keep colliding with each other, but now India will not tolerate this insult!" he said.

In another post, the SP leader said, "Today everyone is shocked because of this false government. The condition of farmers in the country is pitiable and unemployment is at its peak. This government only lies," he said.

Pradhan also shared his photographs in shackles and interaction with reporters on X.

