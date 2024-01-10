Kannauj (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Perfumers of Kannauj, a Uttar Pradesh town famous for its fragrance industry, have prepared some special perfumes for Ram Lalla which will be sent to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.

These special types of perfumes and fragrant water will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Kannauj Attars and Perfumes Association president Pawan Trivedi said on Wednesday.

"Perfumers have together prepared some special fragrances for Ram Lalla. After collecting different types of perfumes and fragrant water on a chariot, it will be taken on a tour of the city. After that the perfumes will be sent to Ayodhya later today," Trivedi said.

Rose water made from roses has been prepared which will be used to bathe Ram Lalla. After that, the famous perfumes of Kannauj such as 'Atar Mitti', 'Attar Motiya', 'Rooh Gulab', sandalwood oil and henna will be used for creating a fragrant atmosphere around the deity, he said.

Besides, keeping the winter in mind, the perfumers of Kannauj have also prepared 'Attar Shamama' for Ram Lalla which helps in protecting from cold. A mixture of herbs has also been used in making this special perfume, Trivedi said.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple will be organised in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the ceremony.

