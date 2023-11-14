Ambala, Nov 14 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Tuesday said police were investigating from every angle the suspected case of consumption of spurious liquor that killed at least 20 people.

Speaking to reporters here, Vij said action was being taken on every lead in this case and most of the accused have been arrested.

At least 20 people have lost their lives in -- 18 in Yamunanagar and two in Ambala -- due to suspected poisoning after the consumption of spurious liquor in Haryana.

Vij said police are investigating the case from every aspect. "Most accused in the liquor case have been arrested," he said.

Fourteen people have been arrested in this case including two from Ambala district, police had earlier said.

They asked people not to consume liquor without knowing the source of its procurement.

The deaths so far have taken place in villages including Mandebari, Panjeto Ka Majra and Saran villages of Yamunanagar.

Opposition Congress, AAP and INLD have targeted the BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar over the issue and said it failed to learn lessons from previous incidents.

