New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Spiritual tech firm AppsForBharat, which owns Sri Mandir platform, has raised USD 20 million, about Rs 175 crore, in a funding round led by Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, the company said on Tuesday.

Existing investors comprising Nandan Nilekani-backed Fundamentum, Elevation Capital, and Peak XV Partners participated in the funding round.

"AppsForBharat, the parent company of India's largest devotional platform, Sri Mandir, today announced that it has raised Rs 175 crore (USD 20M) in a Series C funding round," the company said in a statement.

The firm said that the funds will be invested in over 20 temple towns in India including Varanasi, Ujjain, Ayodhya and Haridwar, strengthen services, establish fulfillment and logistics hubs, and build AI-led features to bolster user engagement.

