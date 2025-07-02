New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) SRM Institute of Science and Technology on Wednesday said its Centre for Electrical Mobility has entered into a collaboration with automaker Stellantis India for electric vehicle innovation.

The collaboration leverages the advanced research environment cultivated within the Centre for Electrical Mobility (CEM) to accelerate innovation, skill development, and the transformation of conceptual breakthroughs into market-ready EV technologies, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) said in a statement.

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

Under the programme, Stellantis India has provisioned two Citroen e-C3 electric vehicles to the CEM. These EVs will serve as live research platforms, providing students and researchers with an immersive, hands-on experience in system testing, diagnostics, and performance optimisation.

It will allow students to work on real-world vehicles, deepening their practical knowledge and accelerating the development of job-ready EV engineers, the statement added.

Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

"Through strategic collaborations with industry leaders and focused investment in cutting-edge research infrastructure, we are shaping the next generation of engineers and thought leaders," SRM Institute of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor C Muthamizhchelvan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)