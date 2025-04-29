Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Regional carrier Star Air on Tuesday announced the induction of its 10th aircraft -- an Embraer E175 jet -- into its fleet and said it will add 15 new sectors to its schedule, staring May 15.

With this, it will expand its operations to over 50 daily services across 24 destinations in the country, Star Air said.

The Bengaluru-based airline -- a part of the diversified Ghodawat Group -- also said it is planning to add four more Embraer E175 aircraft to its Fleet by March 2026 and operate a fleet of 25 aircraft by the end of the next financial year.

"While the aviation sector is facing supply chain disruptions and expansion hurdles, Star Air's steady, strategic growth and strong business fundamentals uniquely position us for success," Star Air CEO Simran Singh Tiwana said.

"Our expansion aligns perfectly with our vision of connecting Real India. We are committed to sustainable, dependable growth that strengthens regional connectivity, empowers smaller cities, and fulfils the aspirations of the next billion travellers," he added.

Star Air, the only the only regional airline to have completed six years of operations in the last one decade, has carried nearly 1.5 million passengers while maintaining a robust schedule of 300 weekly flights, and set to grow further during the summer season to 350 weekly flights, it said.

