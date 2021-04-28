Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Tech-enabled consumer supply firm Stellar Value Chain Solutions on Wednesday said it will provide free of cost storage space and transportation to boost the medical supply to hospitals.

It has set aside 1.5 million sq ft of warehousing space for the purpose, the company added.

The company said it will also provide its fleet of refrigerated trucks for transporting COVID-19 vaccines, besides facilitating free of cost storage of oxygen cylinders, oxygen equipment and oxygen concentrators.

The move comes in the backdrop of the country reeling under an acute shortage of medical oxygen amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

A major share of this 1.5 million sq ft of the warehousing space will come up in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Indore along with other metros/mini metro cities, the company said.

Stellar Value Chain Solutions has warehousing space across the country and a robust express, less-than-truckload and temperature-controlled transportation infrastructure, which the company has decided to press into service in the prevailing situation in the country, as per the release.

In this moment of crisis, the company stand by the country and volunteer its warehouses and transportation services for the fight against COVID-19, said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and MD, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.

“Saving the lives of our fellow citizens is the utmost priority for us at the moment. Even as the healthcare system is doing its best to fight the pandemic, corporates like us have to do our bit for the nation in such an unprecedented crisis,” he said.

A number of corporates are coming forward to reconfigure their manufacturing processes to produce more medical oxygen, he said, adding, “we are coming forward to provide free of cost storage and transportation of all COVID related requirements such as vaccines, Oxygen cylinders, concentrators, Beds, among others,” Singh added.

