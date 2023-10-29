Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested 10 people for using unfair means in the Preliminary Eligibility Test organised by the state's Subordinate Services Selection Commission, an official said.

According to a press statement issued by STF, the accused were found using unfair means, including Bluetooth devices, during the exam.

Also Read | TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 2,222 Teacher Posts from November 1, Know How to Apply At Trb.tn.gov.in.

Those arrested were identified as gang leaders Deepak Kumar Patel and Ajay Kumar Patel. While Deepak Kumar Patel was arrested from Pratapgarh, Ajay Kumar Patel was held from Prayagraj.

Accused Dileep was arrested from Pratapgarh, Sujit Kumar from Unnao, Pankaj Kumar from Banda, Jitendra Kumar Verma from Varanasi, Anurag Kumar from Kanpur, Ravindra Singh from Noida and Udayveer Singh from Mathura, the STF said.

Also Read | Punjab Formation Day 2023: From Date to History to Significance, Everything To Know About the Punjab Day.

One Vinay Kumar Patel, who was the exam hall in-charge at a centre in Varanasi, was also arrested, it added.

The STF has lodged FIRs under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and initiated an investigation, officials said.

STF sources said those arrested either used a hidden in-ear Bluetooth device for writing the exam or appeared as "solvers". A solver is one who takes an exam in place of a genuine candidate using fake credentials in lieu of money.

The STF recovered four in-ear Bluetooth devices, eight mobile phones and other items from the accused.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the exam at 1,058 centres across 35 districts of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)