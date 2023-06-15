Latur, Jun 15 (PTI) A truck laden with dates that was stolen a couple of days ago from Latur was recovered on Thursday and a minor was detained for alleged involvement, a police official said.

The truck was stolen in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday from Samrat Chowk area, the Gandhi Chowk police station official said.

Also Read | World Population Forecast For 2100: India to Remain Most Populous Country in World by the End of 21st Century, Here's How Much Country's Population Would Be in Year 2100.

"We found the vehicle parked near a hotel in Vasangaon on Vairag-Solapur road. A 17-year-old boy has been detained in this connection. His questioning led to recovery of three more stolen vehicles," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)