Latest News | Strengthen Global Investment Dialogue with Help from Sector Experts: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to engage experts from various sectors to further improve the state's industrial ecosystem and strengthen global investment dialogue.

The chief minister while reviewing the functioning of Invest UP said, "By embracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of Reform, Perform, and Transform, Uttar Pradesh has emerged over the past eight years as the top investment destination in the country. This positive environment must be further enhanced".

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: Know When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra.

Invest UP must function as a model investment promotion and facilitation agency, for which the engagement of sector specialists is essential, an official statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

"We must have industry specialists for every sector, who, through their experience and expertise, can communicate and coordinate effectively with global industries, bringing increased investment into the state," he added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The chief minister noted that although an online front-end single-window system has been established and is benefiting entrepreneurs, investors still face challenges in obtaining approvals from various departments.

He pointed out that different authorities issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) based on the category of investment, and this system requires improvement.

"There should be a truly integrated single-window system," he said.

He directed that the 'Nivesh Mitra' platform be restructured to ensure that applications are not redirected to other departments.

"All departments should be integrated. Every application must be resolved within a set timeframe, and if not addressed on time, deemed approvals should be granted," he added.

Adityanath also pitched for the implementation of a Single Window Act, under which large investments would receive unified approvals from the Department of Industrial Development.

"Every investor is important to us. Their convenience and security are our responsibility," he noted.

He further said that new policies should be introduced in line with Uttar Pradesh's potential and the evolving global industrial landscape. The Department of Industrial Development has been asked to promptly prepare and present policies for Global Capacity Centers, footwear and leather, the service sector, fintech and financial services, and biotechnology.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)