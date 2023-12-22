Jodhpur, Dec 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old student who arrived in this Rajasthan city from Australia has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday.

She underwent a test after experiencing mild symptoms such as cold, coughing and sneezing. Her test report -- received on Friday -- returned a positive result, they said.

The student has been quarantined at her home. Medical teams have also collected the samples from her 10 family members who had come in contact with her, the officials said.

Deputy Chief Medical and Health Officer Preetam Singh said the student does not have any serious symptoms and has been isolated at home. Her medication has started on the advice of doctors.

"We have also resumed sampling for COVID-19. Daily sampling is being conducted with people suspected to be showing symptoms," Singh said, adding that this is Jodhpur's first Covid case this year.

The Health department has also formed a state-level team for the prevention and control of Covid, amid a rise in cases across the country, according to an official statement.

The department's Additional Chief Secretary Shubhra Singh issued an order to constitute the team amid a rise in Covid infections in states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

