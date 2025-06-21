Shimla, Jun 21 (PTI) The dates of entrance test for Panjab University's LLB course and Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination are clashing , leaving a section of students in the lurch.

Students in Himachal Pradesh urged the state government and the Panjab University authorities to reschedule the tests.

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2025 for various posts under different departments are to be held in two sessions: 10 am-12 pm and 2 pm-4 pm on June 29.

The entrance test for Panjab University's LLB course is scheduled for the same day.

"I have applied for both the tests but would not be able to appear in one of them," said Riya, a commerce student on Saturday.

