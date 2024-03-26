New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Subko, a specialty coffee roaster and craft bakehouse based in Mumbai, has raised USD 10 million in a fundraising round led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath at a valuation of approximately USD 34 million.

The funding round was backed by the Blume Founders Fund, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, Priya and John Abraham, Sangita Jindal, Srinivas and Pallavi Dempo, and The Mehta International Mauritius Limited Group, a statement said.

The funds will be used to enhance the talent pool, develop tech-enabled customer experiences, bolster product and design research and development, and launch ready-to-drink coffee products, it said.

