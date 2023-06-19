New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Sun Life Global Solutions (SLGS) on Monday said it is planning to hire around 700 more new talent in the next two years to augment its operation.

SLGS is the innovation hub providing knowledge services and business services to Canada-based financial services firm Sun Life Financial Inc.

Also Read | UKSSSC Recruitment Result 2023: Forest Inspector Recruitment Exam Results Released at sssc.uk.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check.

SLGS operates from both India and the Philippines.

At present, it has a talent pool of around 3,000, operating from two centres in India. Philippines operations have about 2,000 employees.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 in Netflix, Maneish Paul’s Rafuchakkar on Jio Cinema, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jee Karda on Amazon Prime & More.

In line with the growth trajectory, SLGS aims to recruit approximately 1,000 new talent in India and the Philippines in the next two years, SLGS managing director Tarun Sareen said.

Of the total, he said, 70 per cent of hiring would be for meeting expanding operations in India.

This significant expansion presents a distinct opportunity for a skilled workforce in India and the Philippines to collaborate with Sun Life, effectively showcasing their exceptional capabilities and immense potential, Sareen said.

Talking about the rebranding, he said the new name Sun Life Global Solutions underscores its global impact delivered through developing solutions, experiences and furthering innovation.

With this strategic evolution, SLGS will also reaffirm its position as a key talent hub for technology, operations and client care centre, he told PTI.

In addition, he said, the company will also lay focus on its expertise in key knowledge skills like actuarial, finance services, legal services, risk, and compliance monitoring.

The goal is to build deeper digital relationships and more personalised experiences, so we can better anticipate and serve our client's unique needs, Sareen said.

SLGS plays a key role in driving the organisation's enterprise strategy, he said, adding that the company provide services and solutions to all pillars – Canada, Asia, US and Asset Management and Corporate functions.

Sun Life Financial Inc -- which operates in 28 markets, serving 85 million clients globally -- has over USD 1.33 trillion in assets under administration as of 2022.

Sun Life Asia Service Centres (ASC) was earlier repositioned as Sun Life Global Solutions (SLGS).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)