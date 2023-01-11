Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Sun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday launched a novel anti-cancer drug Palbociclib under the brand name of Palenotm for patients with advanced breast cancer.

The company said the generic drug will be available in 75, 100, 125 mgs.

Kirti Ganorkar, chief executive of Sun Pharma's domestic business, said the new drug will be priced at an affordable rate but did not disclose the same. Palenotm will address the treatment needs of several advanced breast cancer patients.

The company will also introduce a patient assistance programme that will improve patient compliance and accessibility, Ganorkar added.

Palbociclib, which is a generic medicine, is approved by the USFDA, EMA and CDSCO in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor, negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancers.

Breast cancer affects around 0.21 million women every year. Among the total patients, around 50 per cent are hormone receptor positive, the major subtype in breast cancer.

