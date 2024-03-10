New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Drug major Sun Pharma is recalling around 55,000 bottles of a generic medication to treat gout from the American market due to manufacturing practices norms deviations, according to the US health regulator.

The New Jersey-based unit of the Mumbai-based drug major is recalling Febuxostat Tablets in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths, US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said in its latest Enforcement Report.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc is recalling 47,520 bottles (40mg) and 7,488 bottles (80 mg) respectively of the medication due to Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations (CGMP) deviations, it stated.

"Microbial contamination was reported in stagnant water in the duct of the manufacturing equipment," the USFDA stated.

The affected lot was produced at Sun Pharma's Dadra-based plant for Memphis-based Northstar Rx LLC, the US regulator noted.

Febuxostat is used to lower uric acid levels in people with gout.

As per the USFDA, the company has initiated the Class II nationwide (US) recall on March 4 this year.

As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Sun Pharma is one of the leading generic pharmaceutical companies in the US. The US generic drug market was estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019. It is the largest market for pharmaceutical products.

