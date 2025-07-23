Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Sunteck Realty Ltd has partnered with a landowner to develop a luxury housing project in Mumbai for Rs 1,200 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Sunteck Realty informed that it is entering a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a project on the land admeasuring 3.5 acres situated at Mira Road on Western Express Highway, Mumbai.

The company expects to generate a sale component of 5.5 lakh square feet RERA carpet area from the development of this land parcel.

"The projected Gross Development Value (GDV) of the project is estimated at Rs 1,200 crore," the company said.

Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

