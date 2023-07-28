New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) IndiGo has been experiencing supply chain issues related to the availability of spare engines for its neo aircraft and is working closely with airframe as well as engine manufacturers to ensure there is minimum economic and operational impact, according to its annual report.

The airline, which aims to carry 100 million passengers in the current financial year, is also taking steps to prepare its sales and distribution for further international presence.

The country's largest carrier has a fleet of more than 300 planes and operates over 1,800 flights daily.

In its annual report for 2022-23 released on Friday, the airline also said it aims to carry 100 million passengers in the current financial year and is taking steps to prepare its sales and distribution for further international presence.

"IndiGo has been experiencing supply-chain issues related to the availability of spare engines for its neo aircraft, which has impacted its operations. Failure to obtain timely deliveries of essential aircraft parts, such as spare engines, can materially impact its financials," it said.

The airline also said that it is working closely with airframe and engine manufacturers to ensure there is minimum economic and operational impact.

"Additionally, to meet the interim operational challenges, IndiGo has taken various measures, such as lease extension of aircraft due to be redelivered, deferring phasing out of CEOs...to reduce operational disruptions," it added.

On Wednesday, IndiGo had said it is working closely with Pratt & Whitney to assess and minimise any impact on its fleet after the engine maker decided to inspect around 1,200 engines globally for certain defects.

IndiGo is the largest customer of the A320 planes and the aircraft are powered by P&W engines.

In the financial year ended March 2023, the carrier flew around 86 million passengers, an increase of 72 per cent compared to the previous year and a 14 per cent jump as compared to the previous pre-Covid record year FY2020.

"In FY2024, we will reach new heights as we gear up to become a 100 million passenger airline. By the end of this decade, we are looking to double in size and scale," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said in his message in the annual report and added that the carrier plans to have one more freighter later this year.

Currently, it has two narrow-body freighters.

IndiGo flies to more than 100 destinations, including international ones.

"As a share of the capacity the international capacity (Available Seat Kilometre - ASK) will reach towards 30 per cent in the next two years," Elbers said and added that the airline's financial performance considerably improved in FY2023.

