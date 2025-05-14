Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Sustain Labs Paris (SLP) on Wednesday announced its plans to roll out three engagement models, which it said will help innovation-driven organisations set up and expand their presence in the UAE.

The sustainability-focused venture developer said that Dubai and the UAE today offer one of the world's most attractive environments for innovators - combining robust funding ecosystems, strong demand for advanced technologies, among others.

The three models of engagement offered by the company under its expand innovation initiative include strategy advisory, UAE representation and co-funded launchpad, SLP said, adding that it has collaborated with Posterity Institute for the new initiative.

With over 900 technical assessments, 200-plus annual company evaluations, and a 36-member team, SLP ensures ventures have access to technical know-how, go-to-market support, and implementation partnership customised for the UAE ecosystem, SLP said.

"Scale-up and growth organisations need a confirmed revenue stream and credible local representation with on-ground technical expertise to expand sustainably in new markets.

“Given the current geo-political pushback on certain sectors in other parts of the world, it is especially timely for SLP Innovation Expand to step in and offer organizations the partnership opportunity for strategic entry, execution and scale in the UAE," SLP CEO Miniya Chatterji said.

Backed by our Chief Sustainability Officers Network, comprising over 100 corporate members, and a growing global alliance of institutional partners, the Posterity Institute offers ventures access to knowledge, influence, and execution capacity, said Yasar Jarrar, Managing Partner of Posterity Institute.

