New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Organisations are likely to look for software solutions to meet their sustainability goals in 2021, a senior official of IT storage firm Pure Storage said on Wednesday.

Its chief technology officer for Asia pacific and Japan, Matthew Oostveen said 2021 is likely to be a year of recovery.

Business processes are changing substantially, and organisations will be tasked with rebalancing and reassessing their systems for a world that looks drastically different from a year ago, he added.

"We will see greater stress on organisations to formally commit to decarbonisation goals in the year ahead. 2021 will be the year in which companies will be evaluated on how they lessen their environmental impact.

"To do this, organisations will need to abandon expensive and carbon-heavy equipment refreshes. Instead, they will turn to smarter software solutions that can perform and scale as needed, without having the environmental impact," Oostveen said.

While sharing technology predictions, he said 2021 will be a foundational year for distributed or edge cloud architectures which are still in the planning and testing phase.

