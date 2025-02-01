Tumakuru (Karnataka) Feb 1 (PTI) Nine persons including the driver sustained injuries when an SUV lost control and overturned near Tumakuru on late Friday night, police said.

"The driver lost control when he tried to avoid the dog that came out of nowhere," said a police inspector who was on the site last night.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 1, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The accident occurred near Bugudur village. The passengers were all construction workers who were returning home in the SUV along with their equipment. They were returning after completing work in Thirumani village, police said.

The injured include two men and seven women, they added. "All of them were grievously injured and two are struggling for their lives," added a police official from Thirumani police station, where the complaint has been filed.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 1 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The injured are being treated at Tumkur District Hospital and Pavagadh Hospital. Police have inspected the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)