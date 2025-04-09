New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) has signed an agreement with State-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) to enhance indigenous commercial shipping capabilities.

In a statement, SDHI said the partnership aims to jointly pursue opportunities in the construction of commercial vessels and offshore structures, with an eye on catering to both global markets and domestic maritime priorities.

Also Read | What Is the Retirement Age of Government Doctors and for Nursing Faculty in India? Know Which Medical Field Practitioners Can Serve Till 65.

The association will allow both parties to combine their capabilities in design, infrastructure, and project execution to create a robust and scalable model for commercial shipbuilding, it added.

Both companies have agreed to work together not only on the construction front but also in areas such as vessel trials, and ship repair - laying the foundation for a sustainable and comprehensive model of industrial cooperation, the statement said.

Also Read | UAN Activation Based on Aadhaar Authentication: EPFO Members Can Now Activate Universal Account Number Using Aadhaar Face Authentication Technology via UMANG Mobile App.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)