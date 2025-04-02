Latest News | Swaraj Tractors Collaborates with Mahindra Susten for 26 MW Solar Project

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Swaraj Tractors, a division of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the group's clean-tech arm Mahindra Susten for a 26 MW solar energy project in Bathinda district of Punjab.

The project marks Mahindra Susten's entry into another state, further strengthening its business footprint as a renewable independent power producer (IPP), the company said.

This ambitious and the largest solar power project in the state, which will supply clean energy to four Swaraj Tractor manufacturing facilities in Mohali and Dera Bassi, is a significant step forward towards scaling up Swaraj Tractors renewable energy share to up to 50 per cent, the company said.

The project is expected to generate about 60 million kWh of renewable energy annually, contributing to the abatement of about 54,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions, it said.

"By leveraging Mahindra Susten's expertise, we are confident of achieving our renewable energy goals and making a significant contribution to Punjab's evolving energy landscape," said Gaganjot Singh, CEO at Swaraj Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

"With this groundbreaking solar project, we are taking a pioneering step in introducing green energy at such a large scale in tractor manufacturing for the first time in India," Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said.

