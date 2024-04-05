Latest News | Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Handles Record 66.4 MMT Cargo in FY24

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata handled its all-time record cargo of 66.4 million metric tonne (MMT) in FY24.

Chairman Rathendra Raman attributed this to a series of strategic initiatives implemented by the port to enhance productivity, safety measures, business development, and overall capacity utilization.

"In its 154-year history, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata) including Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), achieved a milestone in 2023-24 by handling 66.4 MMT of cargo, marking a 1.11 per cent increase from the previous record of 65.66 MMT moved in 2022-23, " an official statement said.

HDC handled 49.54 MMT in FY24, marking its highest cargo volume ever and surpassing the previous record of 48.608 MMT in FY23. KDS managed 16.856 MMT of cargo in 2023-24 compared to 17.052 MMT in 2022-23.

The port achieved a net surplus of Rs 501.73 crore, marking 65 per cent growth over the previous year's net surplus of Rs 304.07 crore.

To augment capacity of the port, the statement said SMP Kolkata is stressing on PPP projects in a big way.

SMP Kolkata comes under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

