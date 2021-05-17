New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) IT firm Synechron on Monday said it plans to add up to 2,000 professionals this year across its offices in Pune, Bengaluru and other cities.

Synechron said it is witnessing huge growth in India, specifically in digital transformation initiatives across various BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) clients.

"This hiring plan is being strategised to fulfil the company's strong growth and progression plans for its India operations in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. Additionally, Synechron will look at fulfilling open positions across the US, Europe, Middle East, and APAC regions," a statement said.

Based in New York, the company has 22 offices around the globe with over 10,000 employees. Its annual revenue stands at over USD 650 million.

Faisal Husain, co-founder and CEO of Synechron, said the company has always been proactive with solutions to cater to its global clients, who are looking strongly at digital transformation to enable their end-customers to transact more effectively and intelligently.

"Through our two acquisitions, we have strengthened our capabilities. Citihub Digital helped to strengthen our application modernisation, cloud enablement and cybersecurity agenda, while Attra's comprehensive cards and payments services complemented the digital, consulting, and technology services that Synechron currently provides for its clients," he added.

Husain said the company aims to continue on its growth trajectory across all geographies, including US, Europe, Middle East, and APAC regions.

Citihub Digital is a London and New York-based technology consulting firm for the financial services industry, while Australia-based Attra focuses on the banking, finance, and payments industries.

Also, the number of global operating locations for the company has increased to 22 in 2021 from 18 in 2020.

"We are witnessing huge growth in India this year specifically in Digital Transformation initiatives across various BFSI clients. Although our focus is to hire people with strong domain knowledge, we will still be looking at dedicated professionals in the range of 4 to 10 years of relevant experience," Hareesha Pattaje, Managing Director and Delivery Head India, Synechron said.

The key skills being currently targeted include Java Full stack, Angular/React, Cloud and DevOps, Data Engineers, UI/UX Specialists, Automation Engineers, Agile Coaches and Business Analysts, Pattaje said.

"We are also leveraging our internal talent, who are frequently cross-skilling and upskilling themselves, to be placed in appropriate roles,” Pattaje added.

Synechron has invested heavily in fintech research and development. The company's FinLabs serve as innovation hubs and contribute to create next-level Accelerator solutions that can benefit clients and the BFSI sector globally.

"Our work involves cloud enablement, platform modernisation, API implementation, microservices, automation, data engineering, data analytics and visualisation, among others...We at Synechron are constantly looking for talented professionals with a passion for research and innovation, who are experts in AI-ML, Data Science and RPA, who can become a part of our FinLabs,” Pattaje noted.

