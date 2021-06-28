New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Talcher Fertilizers Ltd (TFL), a joint venture of state-owned gas, fertilizer and coal firms, has tied up finances for a Rs 13,277.21 crore urea manufacturing plant that will use feedstock from the gasification of coal.

TFL, a joint venture of gas utility GAIL (India), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (RCF), Coal India Ltd and Fertilizers Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL), is setting up the mega coal gasification-based urea project at Talcher in Angul district of Odisha, a statement issued by promoters said.

Sachchidanand Yadav, Managing Director of TFL, said a consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) will provide Rs 9,560 crore debt for the project.

The consortium was selected following a book-building process conducted by SBI CAPS on behalf of TFL.

Other members of the lenders' consortium are Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, EXIM Bank, Bank of India and Canara Bank.

TFL has been mandated by the government to revive the erstwhile Talcher plant of FCIL by setting up a new greenfield coal gasification-based urea plant with an installed capacity of 12.7 lakh tonne per annum at an estimated project cost of Rs 13,277.21 crore.

Of the project cost, Rs 9,560 crore will be borrowed and the balance will be funded by promoters in form of equity.

"The debt has been secured after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in April 2021 approved the exclusive subsidy policy for urea produced by TFL through coal gasification route," it said.

The implementation of the Talcher project is being undertaken through a technology that is being used for the first time in India and is a significant step towards ensuring energy security of the country through harnessing the vast coal reserves of the country in a manner that is more environment-friendly than direct fired coal projects.

Coal from blocks operated by Coal India Ltd will be partially oxidated by air, oxygen, steam or carbon dioxide under controlled conditions to produce a fuel gas. This will be used as feedstock to produce urea at the Talcher plant.

Yadav said that the project shall act as a harbinger in attracting huge investment in the country for coal gasification projects and will pave the way for alternative use of indigenous coal which shall in turn aid in gasifying the stated aim of 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030.

"Coal gasification plants are strategically important as coal prices are non-volatile and domestic coal is abundantly available," the statement said. "Talcher plant shall also reduce dependence on imported natural gas for production of urea leading to a reduction in LNG import bill."

The gasification process adopted in under construction Talcher unit shall emit negligible sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and free particulate emissions as compared to directly coal-fired processes thereby supporting commitments made by India under Paris Agreement, 2016.

