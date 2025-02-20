New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Council of Leather Exports (CLE) on Thursday said it is aiming at increasing the sector's exports to USD 7 billion and position India among the top five global exporters by 2025-26.

CLE Chairman R K Jalan said that the leather industry has shown resilience from global uncertainties and are registering a healthy growth rate.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) here.

About 225 Indian exhibitors are showcasing their latest collections at the expo.

Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, said that India's leather and footwear industry had demonstrated resilience by expanding exports and positioning the country to achieve its ambitious targets, including a goal of USD 7 billion for 2025-26.

"India is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging global shifts, particularly in light of geopolitical changes and new market access opportunities, including tariff adjustments and the 'China Plus One' demand," he said.

