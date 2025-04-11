New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The commerce ministry is actively tracking developments in global trade, particularly in relation to tariff changes, import surges, and export-related challenges, an official statement said on Friday.

In this backdrop, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has operationalised a dedicated 'Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk' to assist stakeholders in navigating emerging trade issues, the commerce ministry said.

"Given the evolving trade landscape and the introduction of various tariff and counter-tariff measures, there may be both new export opportunities and heightened import pressures from specific countries or product sectors," it said.

The helpdesk would look into issues relating to import and export challenges, import surges or dumping, EXIM Clearance, logistics or supply chain challenges, financial or banking issues, and regulatory or compliance issues.

It will also collect and collate trade-related issues concerning other ministries/ departments or agencies of central and state governments and will co-ordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolutions.

With the US imposing a 10 per cent tariff on most of its trading partners, 125 per cent is slapped on China. It has triggered a trade war between the two countries.

