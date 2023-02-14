Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Tata Boeing Aerospace has shipped the first vertical fin -- a plane's outer body part -- from its Hyderabad facility for delivery at Boeing's Renton (Washington) plant, which will be used in manufacturing of Boeing 737 aircraft, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

Vertical fin is a stabilising surface mounted on the tail of an aircraft, which provides stability and control in yaw, or the movement of the aircraft from side to side, preventing sideslip and maintaining a straight and level flight.

A joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Boeing, Tata Boeing Aerospace (TBA) had last year added a new production line to manufacture the complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

The new production line utilises robotics, automation and advanced aerospace concepts such as full-scale determinant assembly in its manufacturing processes, according to the release.

The expansion marked a significant milestone for the joint venture besides creating additional employment opportunities while enabling skill development, Boeing said in a release.

"Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing's commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India for the world, and a reflection of the country's Aatmanirbhar Bharat capabilities," said Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India.

Successful shipment of the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft is a result of the seamless collaboration by the teams at TBA, said Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at TASL (Tata Advanced Systems Ltd).

This positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations, Singh said and added, "we stay committed towards progression of indigenous aerospace manufacturing with a strong focus on quality and timely delivery".

Spread over 14,000 square metres, the joint venture has been producing aero-structures for Boeing's AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide.

Earlier this year, the facility also delivered the first fuselage for the first of the six Indian Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters on order.

