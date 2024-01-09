New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday said its global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, rose 9 per cent year-on-year to 3,38,177 units in the December quarter.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in October-December period of FY24 were at 98,679 units, up 1 per cent over third quarter of FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles, including electrical vehicles, were at 1,38,455 units, up 5 per cent year-on-year.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 27 per cent higher at 1,01,043 units.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter stood at 12,149 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were at 88,894 vehicles.

