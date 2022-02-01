New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors on Tuesday declined nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,451.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The stock fell 3.66 per cent to Rs 498.55 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it dropped 3.68 per cent to Rs 498.65.

On Monday, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,451.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, dragged down by the impact of semiconductor shortage on its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,941.48 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 72,229.29 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 75,653.79 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

