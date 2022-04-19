New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Tata Steel has inked a pact with Australia-based mining services provider Thiess to offer mine technical services in areas such as exploration, resource evaluation and mine planning in India and abroad.

The company will work closely with Thiess India Engineering Hub, which provides technical support to Thiess' global operations, in areas, including geotechnical and mine engineering, technology service delivery, business process automation, and learning and development services.

"Tata Steel has signed a business cooperation agreement with Thiess to deliver mine technical services in areas such as exploration, resource evaluation and mine planning," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tata Steel has been in the mining business for more than a century with its natural resource division providing various exploration and mine planning services to its captive mines for sustainable mining, D B Sundara Raman, Vice President, Raw Materials at Tata Steel, said.

"We are pleased to start offering our mine technical services commercially through Tata Steel Industrial Consulting to the mining industry outside Tata Steel," Raman added.

With a shared focus on value creation and sustainability, this agreement is the foundation for a strong partnership and complements our efforts to diversify our services and accelerate our growth across commodities and geographies, Michael Wright, Executive Chairman and CEO of Thiess, said.

Thiess is a leading mining services provider based out of Brisbane, Australia. The company partners with its clients to deliver excellence in open cut and underground mining in Australia, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

