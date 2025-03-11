New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Global product engineering and digital services firm Tata Technologies on Tuesday announced key leadership changes as part of its strategy to closely support clients across automotive, industrial heavy machinery, and aerospace sectors.

The changes are part of the company's 'One Team with Customers' philosophy by deepening integration with top global clients through dedicated account teams, Tata Technologies said in a statement.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Under the new structure, Nachiket Paranjpe will expand his leadership scope, continuing to grow the automotive business outside Tata Motors Ltd (TML) group while driving transformation in the embedded software and software-defined vehicles (SDV) business, it said.

His role will encompass full lifecycle ownership of sales, solutions, and delivery, ensuring Tata Technologies remains at the forefront of SDV and embedded software innovation, it added.

Also Read | Meet Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Who Became India's Richest Woman After Wealth Transfer by Her Father and HCL Founder Shiv Nadar.

Keith Matthews has been elevated as Head Sales - Aerospace Business with immediate effect. He will focus on scaling Tata Technologies' aerospace business, unlocking opportunities in airframe, propulsion, manufacturing, MRO, and digital transformation, and strengthening partnerships with top aerospace clients, including Airbus, the company said.

Similarly, Komal Chhabra has been appointed as Head Sales - Industrial Heavy Machinery (IHM) business with immediate effect, having previously led the Tata Technologies Strategy and M&A function, and will spearhead the IHM vertical, it added.

Last month, the company announced the appointment of Anish Raghunandan as President and Client Partner at TML group.

He will lead the company's engagement with TML and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), strengthening strategic alignment with TML group strategy and maximising synergies within TML and JLR, Tata Technologies said.

"By strengthening our leadership team and sharpening our focus on embedded software, SDVs, aerospace, and IHM, we are positioning ourselves to drive the next phase of growth for Tata Technologies and our customers," Tata Technologies CEO & MD Warren Harris said.

He further said, "Our shift towards an IP-led, value-driven approach will enhance customer outcomes, accelerate premiumisation, and engineer a better future for all our stakeholders, including the shareholders."

The company said, "This strategic realignment enhances agility, efficiency, and sustainability to support automotive, industrial heavy machinery, and aerospace clients in their transformation journeys."

Under its growth strategy, the company said it will deepen engagements with top clients, and strengthen relationships with Tata Motors, JLR and leading global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers through dedicated account teams comprising client, delivery and transformation partners.

It will also accelerate time-to-market by delivering full-vehicle engineering, embedded systems, smart manufacturing solutions, and hardware-software convergence to enhance connectivity, autonomy, and Internet of Things (IoT)-driven ecosystems.

Besides, the company said it will be scaling artificial intelligence (AI), digital services, and SDV innovation to integrate mechanical and embedded systems, creating end-to-end product development capabilities as part of expanding embedded and software-driven capabilities.

The company said it is transforming its go-to-market approach by institutionalising large-deal capabilities, sales enablement, solution accelerators, and strategic partnerships with product software and semiconductor players while driving AI-enabled global delivery excellence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)