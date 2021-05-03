New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Jewellery firm Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZL) on Monday posted a more than three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.36 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on higher income.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 2.83 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income rose to Rs 369.46 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 343.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 357.92 crore as against Rs 342.27 crore earlier.

Shares of the company settled up 3.75 per cent at Rs 65.05 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

