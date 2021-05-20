New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Shares of logistics firm TCI Express on Thursday zoomed nearly 16 per cent after the firm reported a 123.9 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 31.

It rallied 15.57 per cent to Rs 1,245.10 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 15.14 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,247.75.

TCI Express on Wednesday reported a 123.9 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 42.57 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.01 crore in the year-ago period, TCI Express said in a filing to the BSE.

Its net sales in January-March 2021 increased to Rs 279.80 crore, compared with Rs 237.94 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

"The fourth quarter of FY2021 was the one of the best quarter, as the company delivered growth in revenues coupled with significant improvement in margins and profitability,” TCI Express Ltd Managing Director Chander Agarwal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)