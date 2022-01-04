New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Leading consumer electronics brand TCL Electronics has logged revenue of nearly USD 30 billion in the first three quarters of 2021, a growth of about 81 per cent, its Chairman DU Juan said.

The China-based company, which is participating in CES, the annual consumer electronic show held at Las Vegas, has showcased products including its thinnest 8K MiniLED TV prototype, NXTWEAR AIR glasses, QLED TVs, newest mobile devices and smart home appliances.

TCL will continuously innovate in the field of home appliances and mobile devices, she said while addressing a global press conference at CES.

"I have some great news to share with you all. In the first three quarters of 2021, TCL's revenue hit nearly USD 30 billion. This is nearly 81 per cent growth year-on-year," she said.

TCL has also ranked number two globally in the TV panel and LCD TV market share, she further said, adding that the company has focused its R&D capabilities on areas such as display technologies, clean energy, smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

TCL Communication CMO Stefan Streit demonstrated several new products which the company is going to launch, such as NXTWEAR AIR glasses and Linkhub 5G, a router powerful enough for home, school and office support for up to 256 users.

Talking about mobile handsets, Streit said last year TCL introduced 5G phones at affordable price points.

"In 2022, we would continue to drive that vision and launch new products which will enrich and expand the TCL ecosystem," he added.

