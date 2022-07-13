Bengaluru, Jul 13 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched TCS Pace Port Toronto, its fifth global research and co-innovation centre.

Spanning 16,000 square feet, Pace Port Toronto provides companies with access to the latest technologies and "breakthrough thinking" from TCS Research labs, start-ups, VCs, entrepreneurs, and academia – including the University of Toronto – as well as TCS' network of Pace Ports in New York, Pittsburgh, Amsterdam, and Tokyo, a company statement said on Wednesday.

Plugging into this collective ecosystem of innovators and intellectual property through TCS' Co-Innovation Network (COINTM) will enable Canadian companies to embrace a hybrid approach to collaborative innovation to set the pace of transformation in their industry", it said.

Chief Technology Officer, TCS, Ananth Krishnan, said, “Establishing a Pace Port in Toronto – North America's fastest growing tech market -- is part of a long-term TCS strategic plan for Canada that includes innovation labs, growing and reskilling our workforce, and our ongoing work with schools to support STEM education.”

TCS Pace Port hubs around the world include over 4,000 researchers and innovators, more than 2,300 start-up partners, over 30 innovation labs, and 67 academic partners, it was stated.

