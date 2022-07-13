OnePlus is rumoured to launch the 10T smartphone soon by the end of this month. Ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the 3C certification website, revealing its fast charging support. According to the 3C certification website, the OnePlus 10T is listed with the model number OnePlus PGP110 and a 160W fast charging. This is contradicting previous reports that had revealed 150W fast charging. OnePlus 10T Price Revealed via Amazon UK Website, Expected Features & Specifications.

Previous reports suggest that the handset could come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It might be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the device is likely to sport a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie lens.

The handset is tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It is said to run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 UI. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect OnePlus to release a few teasers before its launch.

