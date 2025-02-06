New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) TD Power Systems on Thursday posted a 50 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 44.93 crore in the December quarter compared to year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.89 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose Rs 353.96 crore the quarter from Rs 247.92 crore in the same period a year ago.

