Vijayawada, Nov 7 (PTI) A team of senior TDP leaders led by party general secretary Nara Lokesh called on Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday and submitted a written complaint against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his alleged vengeful reign and fake cases on opposition leaders, among others.

Lokesh alleged that democracy is on a downward spiral in the state since Reddy took over as the Chief Minister 53 months ago.

"Revenge is the hallmark of the rogue regime led by Reddy. The incumbent Chief Minister never misses an opportunity to demonstrate his contempt for the Constitution, democracy and rule of law," said Lokesh, who also submitted a written complaint to the Governor.

According to the former minister, the CM allegedly targeted senior TDP leaders such as J C Prabakar Reddy who is facing 70 cases and TDP state president K Atchen Naidu too hasn't been spared.

Further, he said that Reddy zeroed in on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to allegedly arrest him on baseless charges in the 'cooked up' Skill Development Corporation scam case and several others.

Levelling several allegations, the TDP general secretary observed that the people of Andhra Pradesh are looking towards the Governor for some relief.

"It is humbly prayed that steps be initiated to issue a warning and direction through Article 355 of the Constitution to the rogue regime of Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure that the government is run in accordance with the Constitution and laws," said Lokesh.

Moreover, he also requested Nazeer to present the facts before the Government of India for further action to put an end to 'this mockery of the Judicial system' as Reddy is allegedly securing repeated adjournments of the cases he is booked in.

