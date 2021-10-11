Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Education infrastructure provider Teachmint and Malaysian edtech start-up Pandai on Monday said they have entered into a partnership to deliver classroom solutions to over five million students in Malaysia.

This partnership comes as a part of Teachmint's Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) offering for edtech organisations across the globe to enable them with their proprietary, state-of-the-art plug and play live class solutions, according to a statement.

Also Read | Tesla Starts Rolling Out Full Self-Driving Beta 10.2 Software: Report.

With this, Teachmint has solidified its expansion into Asia, having also recently partnered with Dhaka-based edtech start-up Shikho to power live classes for millions of students in Bangladesh.

Teachmint is a mobile and video-first teaching platform which has helped over 1.5 million teachers in India to digitise their classrooms.

Also Read | Flipkart Customer Gets Soap Bars Instead of iPhone 12 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Watch Video.

“With our proprietary classroom technology, we want to power the edtech economy across the world by partnering with start-ups that are solving unique, scalable problems in their respective geographies.

"Pandai has made great strides in creating a holistic learning ecosystem with a deep focus on quality content in Malaysia and we are delighted to partner with them in their journey," Teachmint co-founder and CEO Mihir Gupta added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)